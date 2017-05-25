Sports Listen

Clemens’ 2 home runs lift Texas past Oklahoma 8-4

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 1:40 am < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kacy Clemens was 3 for 5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs to lead sixth-seeded Texas to an 8-4 win over third-seeded Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Clemens, a senior and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, opened the scoring with the first of his two home runs in the first inning. He followed that with a two-run shot in the third to put the Longhorns (35-20) up 5-0.

Texas advances to face Kansas on Thursday, while the Sooners (34-21) will meet second-seeded TCU in the loser’s bracket.

Nick Kennedy started for the Longhorns and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings of work, while Chase Shugart (3-2) earned the win in relief.

Nathan Wiles (4-4) allowed five runs, four earned, in 2 1/3 innings and took the loss for Oklahoma.

