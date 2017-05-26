Sports Listen

Cramer’s 5 RBIs helps West Virginia oust Texas Tech

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:24 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jackson Cramer’s three-run double highlighted a six-run 10th inning as West Virginia rallied to oust top-seeded Texas Tech from the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 12-7 win on Friday.

The win advances the Mountaineers (34-23) to a Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State, while the top-seeded Red Raiders (43-15) now await their NCAA Tournament destination.

West Virginia trailed 6-4 entering the ninth inning, but Cramer — who was 2 for 5 with five RBIs — singled to right and two runs scored for the Mountaineers, aided by an error on the play by Texas Tech. With West Virginia up 8-6 in the top of the 10th, Cramer then put the game out of reach with his double to right field.

Braden Zarbnisky (6-1) allowed one run in four innings to earn the win for West Virginia. Caleb Freeman (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Red Raiders.

