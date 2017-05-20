Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Crawford stays unbeaten with…

Crawford stays unbeaten with 10-round rout of Diaz

By BRIAN MAHONEY May 20, 2017 11:54 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Terence Crawford remained unbeaten when Felix Diaz’s corner stopped the fight after the 10th round of the 140-pound fight Saturday night.

Crawford had dominated after a couple close early rounds and Diaz’s left eye appeared swollen shut, making him helpless to spot Crawford’s lightning-fast combinations.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) had toyed with Diaz in the 10th, backing him into the corner and then, rather than throw any punches, patting him on the head. He then unloaded a couple hard shots toward the end of the round, prompting trainer Joel Diaz to tell the referee his fighter could no longer continue.

Crawford successfully defended his WBC and WBO titles and now could seek a matchup with Manny Pacquiao if he elects to move up to 147 pounds.

The Pentagon may be shopping with you on Amazon
Advertisement

Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs), lost for the first time at 140 pounds and was stopped for the first time.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Crawford stays unbeaten with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.