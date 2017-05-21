Cubs activate Jason Heyward from 10-day DL, recall Floro

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and started in right field for the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a two-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Heyward, batting .253 with three homers and 17 RBIs, had been on the DL since May 8 because of a sprained right finger.

Chicago recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Iowa on Sunday and optioned infielder Tommy LaStella and right-hander Pierce Johnson to the Triple-A team.