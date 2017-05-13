Cubs exec, former Red Sox GM to be Yale Class Day speaker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, will be Class Day speaker at Yale University.

Epstein, a Yale graduate and former sports editor at Yale Daily News, helped lead the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series championship in 86 years as the team’s general manager in 2004.

Class Day at the Ivy League school is May 21, followed by commencement exercises the next day.