Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs exec, former Red…

Cubs exec, former Red Sox GM to be Yale Class Day speaker

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 1:42 pm < a min read
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, will be Class Day speaker at Yale University.

Epstein, a Yale graduate and former sports editor at Yale Daily News, helped lead the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series championship in 86 years as the team’s general manager in 2004.

Class Day at the Ivy League school is May 21, followed by commencement exercises the next day.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
All News Business News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs exec, former Red…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.