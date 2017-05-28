Cueto bounces back as Giants top Braves 7-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and Brandon Crawford drove in three runs as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Sunday.

Cueto (5-4) bounced back from his roughest stretch as a Giant. The two-time All-Star was 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA in his previous four starts.

The Giants won their third straight home series and posted their 11th victory in 18 games overall.

Crawford’s two-run single highlighted a four-run second against R.A. Dickey (3-4).