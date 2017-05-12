Czechs beat Slovenia 5-1, Sweden routs Italy at ice hockey

PARIS (AP) — Center Roman Horak scored two quick goals as the Czech Republic beat Slovenia 5-1 at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

The win moved the 2010 champion into second place in Group B, one point above Switzerland and two behind leader Canada, which is chasing a third straight title and record-equalizing 27th overall.

Center Elias Lindholm scored his fifth goal of the tournament as nine-time champion Sweden moved up to second in Group A by crushing last-placed Italy 8-1 at the Lanxess arena, netting five goals in the third period and sharing the goals around.

Later Friday, co-host France was playing Belarus in Paris in Group B, and co-host Germany faced Denmark in Cologne in Group A.

The top four from each group advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday in each city. The semifinals and the final will be in Cologne.

Horak’s goals came a little more than three minutes apart during a one-sided first period.

After Michal Repik scored on an early power-play to make it 1-0, Horak doubled the lead on another power-play eight minutes into the first period and struck again with 11:46 on the clock.

Defenseman Michal Kempny put Slovenia well out of reach just two minutes into the second period, prodding in from close range after being set up from behind the net by center Petr Vrana.

Slovenia’s consolation goal came from forward Miha Verlic early into the third.

Center Roman Cervenka got the fifth goal with a stylish finish on a breakaway, collecting a feed from Jan Kovar and showing soft hands to glide around goaltender Gasper Kroselj before dumping the puck home to send the Czech fans behind the goal wild.

Sweden’s other goals came from Victor Rask with a slap shot into the top right corner, defensemen Philip Holm and Jonas Brodin, Linus Omark, Carl Klingberg, Joel Eriksson Ek, and John Klingberg.

Center William Nylander had three assists while Lindholm assisted on Rask’s goal.

Giovanni Morini briefly gave Italy hope when he pulled it back to 2-1 on a power-play early in the second period.

Italy has conceded 26 goals so far, one less than Slovenia.