‘Dangal’ becomes China’s biggest non-Hollywood foreign film

BEIJING (AP) — The Aamir Khan film “Dangal,” about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers, has become China’s biggest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie.
The Indian film, whose name translates as “Let’s Wrestle, Dad,” was released in China on May 5. By Tuesday, it had pulled in 806 million yuan ($117 million) in mainland China, according to data from EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy.
The previous top-performing non-Hollywood foreign film was the 2016 “Your Name,” a Japanese fantasy drama. It made 577 million yuan ($84 million) at the Chinese box office.
Media and online commentary has said “Dangal,” which is based on a true story, impressed audiences with its message of giving girls opportunities in a male-centric society, and has prompted discussions over how strict parents should or should not be when raising their children.
Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Actor and producer Khan had already built up a following in China following the success of his previous films “3 Idiots” and “PK.” The Bollywood star has garnered 640,000 followers on the Twitter-like Sina Weibo since opening an account in early April.