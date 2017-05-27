Sports Listen

Danish gets first win as White Sox top Tigers 3-0

By MATT SCHOCH May 27, 2017 5:21 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Danish worked around six walks while pitching five innings in his first major league win, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Danish allowed three hits and struck out six in his first career start. Chris Beck, Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson each followed with a scoreless inning, with Robertson finishing the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances.

Detroit wasted a solid start by Michael Fulmer (5-3), who allowed nine hits in his first complete game of the season. The Tigers were shut out for the fourth time this season, stranding 12 runners and striking out 15 times.

