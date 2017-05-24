Sports Listen

David Beckham on US Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:30 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — English midfielder David Beckham, who won a pair of Major League Soccer titles with the LA Galaxy, is among the first-time candidates on the 33-player ballot for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Also on the ballot for the first time in 2017 are American defender Steve Cherundolo, midfielder Pablo Mastroeni, and forward Brian Ching.

Joining them are defenders Chris Albright and Danny Califf, goalkeeper Joe Cannon, and midfielders Amado Guevara and Leslie Osborne.

Voting will take place among men’s and women’s national team coaches, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer league management, U.S. Soccer Federation leadership, Hall of Famers and media. Each voter can list up to 10 players, and a player must appear on at least 66.7 percent of ballots to earn election.

Defender Chris Armas and midfielder Jason Kreis, currently Orlando’s coach, are in their final year of eligibility.

Among those on the builder ballot are former USSF president Bob Contiguglia, retired referee Esse Baharmast and retired coaches Gene Chyzowych and Eddie Firmani.

The hall’s building in Oneonta, New York, closed in 2010. A new facility in Frisco, Texas, is under construction and slated to open in 2018.

