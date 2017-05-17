Davis homers twice in extra innings, Orioles edge Tigers

Sports Listen

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Davis homered in the 12th inning and again in the 13th, and the Baltimore Orioles finally held on after the second one, outlasting the Detroit Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday night.

Davis led off the 12th with a home run that started a three-run inning for the Orioles, but Detroit rallied with three of its own in the bottom half to keep the game going. Davis came up again with a runner on third in the 13th and hit a two-run shot off Francisco Rodriguez (1-5) that gave Baltimore the lead for good.

The Orioles led 7-1 after scoring seven runs in the third, but they squandered that big advantage and needed Mark Trumbo’s solo shot with two outs in the ninth just to force extra innings. Baltimore snapped a four-game losing streak.

Richard Bleier (1-1) earned his first career win.

