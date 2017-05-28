Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Deric makes 4 saves,…

Deric makes 4 saves, Dynamo and FC Dallas tie 0-0

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 10:32 pm < a min read
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Deric made four saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 0-0 on Sunday night.

Seeing his first action since a 2-0 loss to New England on April 8, Deric made a diving stop on Kellyn Acosta’s shot to the top corner.

FC Dallas (5-2-5) outshot the Dynamo (6-5-2) 16-5 and seemingly controlled the match, but extended its winless streak to four games, despite the return of Mauro Diaz. The 26-year-old designated player was third in MLS last season with 13 assists before tearing an Achilles tendon on Oct. 16.

Houston has just two wins in its last 30 MLS road games (2-20-9), but snapped a five-game road losing streak during which it had been outscored 14-3.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Deric makes 4 saves,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.