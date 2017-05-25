Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0

|Arizona
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Blnco cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Thames 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Braun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Owings ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Perez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bandy pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Brxtn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ray p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frnklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|111
|000
|010—4
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Villar (6). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_D.Peralta (10), Goldschmidt (12), Arcia (5). HR_G.Blanco (1), Owings (6). SB_Goldschmidt (12). CS_K.Broxton (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray W,4-3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Bradley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Davies L,5-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Knebel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Ray (Pina). WP_Hughes.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:45. A_30,081 (41,900).
