Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Blnco cf 4 2 3 1 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0
D.Prlta rf 4 0 1 1 Thames 1b-lf 4 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 3 1 1 0 Braun lf 1 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar ph-1b 3 0 1 0
Owings ss 4 1 1 1 H.Perez 3b 3 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 0 0
Hrrmann lf 3 0 0 0 Pina c 0 0 0 0
McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Bandy pr-c 2 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 K.Brxtn cf 3 0 1 0
Ray p 3 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0
Fuentes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Frnklin ph 1 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 9 3 Totals 29 0 3 0
Arizona 111 000 010—4
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0

E_Villar (6). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_D.Peralta (10), Goldschmidt (12), Arcia (5). HR_G.Blanco (1), Owings (6). SB_Goldschmidt (12). CS_K.Broxton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,4-3 7 2 0 0 0 9
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Davies L,5-3 6 7 3 3 2 2
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 2
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Ray (Pina). WP_Hughes.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45. A_30,081 (41,900).

