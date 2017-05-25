Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:05 pm < a min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blanco cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .293
Peralta rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .324
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Owings ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .320
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Herrmann lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .197
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .181
Ray p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Fuentes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Totals 34 4 9 3 2 8
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Thames 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Braun lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Aguilar ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Perez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Santana rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .298
1-Bandy pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .423
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 10
Arizona 111 000 010—4 9 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 1

a-singled for Braun in the 4th. b-struck out for Davies in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bradley in the 9th.

1-ran for Pina in the 2nd.

E_Villar (6). LOB_Arizona 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Peralta (10), Goldschmidt (12), Arcia (5). HR_Blanco (1), off Davies; Owings (6), off Davies. RBIs_Blanco (4), Peralta (12), Owings (27). SB_Goldschmidt (12). CS_Broxton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Owings); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Lamb. GIDP_Peralta, Lamb.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Thames), (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 4-3 7 2 0 0 0 9 102 3.45
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.23
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.17
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, L, 5-3 6 7 3 3 2 2 97 5.33
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.35
Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.26
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.79
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.27

HBP_Ray (Pina). WP_Hughes.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45. A_30,081 (41,900).

