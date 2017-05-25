Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blanco cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .293 Peralta rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .324 Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Owings ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .320 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Herrmann lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .197 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .181 Ray p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Fuentes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Totals 34 4 9 3 2 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Thames 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Braun lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 a-Aguilar ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Perez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Santana rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .298 1-Bandy pr-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Davies p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .423 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 0 3 0 0 10

Arizona 111 000 010—4 9 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 1

a-singled for Braun in the 4th. b-struck out for Davies in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bradley in the 9th.

1-ran for Pina in the 2nd.

E_Villar (6). LOB_Arizona 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Peralta (10), Goldschmidt (12), Arcia (5). HR_Blanco (1), off Davies; Owings (6), off Davies. RBIs_Blanco (4), Peralta (12), Owings (27). SB_Goldschmidt (12). CS_Broxton (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Owings); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Lamb. GIDP_Peralta, Lamb.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Thames), (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 4-3 7 2 0 0 0 9 102 3.45 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.23 McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.17 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 5-3 6 7 3 3 2 2 97 5.33 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.35 Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.26 Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.79 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.27

HBP_Ray (Pina). WP_Hughes.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:45. A_30,081 (41,900).