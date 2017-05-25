Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Peralta rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Owings ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Herrmann lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Ray p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Fuentes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Thames 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Braun lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Perez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Pina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|1-Bandy pr-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.423
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|Arizona
|111
|000
|010—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
a-singled for Braun in the 4th. b-struck out for Davies in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-grounded out for Bradley in the 9th.
1-ran for Pina in the 2nd.
E_Villar (6). LOB_Arizona 5, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Peralta (10), Goldschmidt (12), Arcia (5). HR_Blanco (1), off Davies; Owings (6), off Davies. RBIs_Blanco (4), Peralta (12), Owings (27). SB_Goldschmidt (12). CS_Broxton (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Owings); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Lamb. GIDP_Peralta, Lamb.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Arcia, Thames), (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 4-3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|102
|3.45
|Bradley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.23
|McFarland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.17
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 5-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|97
|5.33
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.35
|Hughes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.26
|Knebel
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.79
|Barnes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.27
HBP_Ray (Pina). WP_Hughes.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:45. A_30,081 (41,900).
