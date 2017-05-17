Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4

|New York
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tomas lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Prlta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milone p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|New York
|010
|010
|200—4
|Arizona
|004
|001
|00x—5
LOB_New York 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (3), Drury (12), Mathis (5). HR_R.Rivera (2), Granderson (3), Tomas (8). SB_G.Blanco (2), Goldschmidt (10), Owings (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Milone L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sewald
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Salas
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Greinke W,5-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Chafin H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rodney S,10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:52. A_17,471 (48,633).
