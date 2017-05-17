Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:43 am < a min read
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cnforto lf 4 0 0 0 G.Blnco cf 4 1 1 2
J.Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 3 1 0 0
N.Wlker 2b 3 1 1 0 Owings rf 4 0 2 1
Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 Tomas lf 3 1 1 1
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso 3b 3 1 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 1 1 0
Duda 1b 4 1 1 0 Greinke p 2 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 3 1 1 2 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Grndrsn cf 3 1 1 2 D.Prlta ph 1 0 0 0
Milone p 2 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
T.Rvera 3b 1 0 0 0 Fuentes lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 30 5 7 4
New York 010 010 200—4
Arizona 004 001 00x—5

LOB_New York 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (3), Drury (12), Mathis (5). HR_R.Rivera (2), Granderson (3), Tomas (8). SB_G.Blanco (2), Goldschmidt (10), Owings (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Milone L,0-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 3 4
Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Salas 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Greinke W,5-2 6 2-3 5 4 4 2 8
Chafin H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rodney S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52. A_17,471 (48,633).

