Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .315 Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Walker 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .257 Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duda 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 R.Rivera c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .324 Granderson cf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .153 Milone p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 T.Rivera 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 32 4 5 4 3 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blanco cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .310 Owings rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .321 Tomas lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .252 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Descalso 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .180 Mathis c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .183 Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fuentes lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 30 5 7 4 4 8

New York 010 010 200—4 5 0 Arizona 004 001 00x—5 7 0

a-lined out for Chafin in the 7th. b-lined out for Sewald in the 8th.

LOB_New York 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Flores (3), Drury (12), Mathis (5). HR_Granderson (3), off Greinke; R.Rivera (2), off Greinke; Tomas (8), off Milone. RBIs_R.Rivera 2 (13), Granderson 2 (13), Blanco 2 (3), Owings (23), Tomas (28). SB_Blanco (2), Goldschmidt (10), Owings (9).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Conforto 2); Arizona 3 (Descalso 2, Greinke). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Drury.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone, L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 3 4 99 5.91 Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.00 Salas 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.89 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.02 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 5-2 6 2-3 5 4 4 2 8 101 3.09 Chafin, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.13 Bradley, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.37 Rodney, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 8.59

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52. A_17,471 (48,633).