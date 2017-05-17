Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:43 am < a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .315
Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Walker 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .257
Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Lagares ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duda 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
R.Rivera c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .324
Granderson cf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .153
Milone p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
T.Rivera 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 32 4 5 4 3 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blanco cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .278
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .310
Owings rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .321
Tomas lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .252
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Descalso 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .180
Mathis c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .183
Greinke p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Peralta ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fuentes lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 30 5 7 4 4 8
New York 010 010 200—4 5 0
Arizona 004 001 00x—5 7 0

a-lined out for Chafin in the 7th. b-lined out for Sewald in the 8th.

LOB_New York 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Flores (3), Drury (12), Mathis (5). HR_Granderson (3), off Greinke; R.Rivera (2), off Greinke; Tomas (8), off Milone. RBIs_R.Rivera 2 (13), Granderson 2 (13), Blanco 2 (3), Owings (23), Tomas (28). SB_Blanco (2), Goldschmidt (10), Owings (9).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Conforto 2); Arizona 3 (Descalso 2, Greinke). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Drury.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Milone, L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 5 5 3 4 99 5.91
Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.00
Salas 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 5.89
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.02
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 5-2 6 2-3 5 4 4 2 8 101 3.09
Chafin, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.13
Bradley, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.37
Rodney, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 8.59

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52. A_17,471 (48,633).

