Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.315
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Walker 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Lagares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|R.Rivera c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.324
|Granderson cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.153
|Milone p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|T.Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|3
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Tomas lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Descalso 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.180
|Mathis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fuentes lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|4
|8
|New York
|010
|010
|200—4
|5
|0
|Arizona
|004
|001
|00x—5
|7
|0
a-lined out for Chafin in the 7th. b-lined out for Sewald in the 8th.
LOB_New York 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Flores (3), Drury (12), Mathis (5). HR_Granderson (3), off Greinke; R.Rivera (2), off Greinke; Tomas (8), off Milone. RBIs_R.Rivera 2 (13), Granderson 2 (13), Blanco 2 (3), Owings (23), Tomas (28). SB_Blanco (2), Goldschmidt (10), Owings (9).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Conforto 2); Arizona 3 (Descalso 2, Greinke). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Drury.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|99
|5.91
|Sewald
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.00
|Salas
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.89
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.02
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 5-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|101
|3.09
|Chafin, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.13
|Bradley, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.37
|Rodney, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|8.59
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:52. A_17,471 (48,633).