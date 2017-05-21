Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Owings ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|J.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Srdinas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solarte 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrmann c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ray p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wlhlmsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aybar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vldez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordoba ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Arizona
|520
|100
|001—9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Lamb (7), Herrmann (2), Ray (1). HR_Herrmann (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray W,3-3
|7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Wilhelmsen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hoover
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Diego
|Perdomo L,0-1
|3
|11
|8
|8
|1
|2
|Valdez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Torres
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maurer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Perdomo (Goldschmidt), by Hoover (Aybar). WP_Perdomo, Wilhelmsen, Maurer.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.
Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
T_2:56. A_29,969 (42,302).