Sports News

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:14 am < a min read
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Owings ss 5 1 2 0 Margot cf 2 0 0 0
D.Prlta rf 5 3 4 0 J.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 3 2 2 2 Srdinas ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Dscalso 1b 1 0 0 0 Szczur lf 3 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 3 2 2 2 Myers 1b 4 0 0 0
Tomas lf 4 0 1 2 Maurer p 0 0 0 0
G.Blnco lf 1 0 0 0 Solarte 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0
Hrrmann c 5 1 2 2 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Fuentes cf 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Ray p 4 0 1 0 Spngnbr 3b 4 0 2 0
Wlhlmsn p 0 0 0 0 Aybar ss 2 0 1 0
Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 J.Vldez p 0 0 0 0
Cordoba ph-cf 3 0 1 1
Totals 40 9 14 8 Totals 31 1 4 1
Arizona 520 100 001—9
San Diego 000 000 001—1

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Lamb (7), Herrmann (2), Ray (1). HR_Herrmann (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,3-3 7 2-3 2 0 0 3 6
Wilhelmsen 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hoover 1 2 1 1 1 1
San Diego
Perdomo L,0-1 3 11 8 8 1 2
Valdez 3 2 0 0 1 3
Torres 2 0 0 0 0 0
Maurer 1 1 1 1 2 2

Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Perdomo (Goldschmidt), by Hoover (Aybar). WP_Perdomo, Wilhelmsen, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_29,969 (42,302).


Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1
