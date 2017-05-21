Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Owings ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .331 Peralta rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .319 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .312 Descalso 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Lamb 3b 3 2 2 2 2 1 .294 Tomas lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .252 Blanco lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .301 Herrmann c 5 1 2 2 0 1 .203 Fuentes cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .133 Ray p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Wilhelmsen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 9 14 8 4 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sardinas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .163 Szczur lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solarte 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .205 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .259 Aybar ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cordoba ph-cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .279 Totals 31 1 4 1 5 8

Arizona 520 100 001—9 14 0 San Diego 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-grounded out for Valdez in the 6th. b-walked for Torres in the 8th. c-struck out for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Lamb (7), Herrmann (2), Ray (1). HR_Herrmann (4), off Perdomo. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (34), Lamb 2 (36), Tomas 2 (31), Herrmann 2 (10), Cordoba (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Owings, Drury, Fuentes 2, Ahmed); San Diego 5 (Myers 3, Sardinas 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 13; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Drury, Tomas, Cordoba. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Myers).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 3-3 7 2-3 2 0 0 3 6 110 3.91 Wilhelmsen 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 4.19 Hoover 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 3.00 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, L, 0-1 3 11 8 8 1 2 78 5.79 Valdez 3 2 0 0 1 3 42 0.00 Torres 2 0 0 0 0 0 26 4.09 Maurer 1 1 1 1 2 2 24 6.88

Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilhelmsen 2-0, Valdez 2-0. HBP_Perdomo (Goldschmidt), Hoover (Aybar). WP_Perdomo, Wilhelmsen, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_29,969 (42,302).