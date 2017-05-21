Sports Listen

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:14 am < a min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Owings ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .331
Peralta rf 5 3 4 0 0 0 .319
Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .312
Descalso 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Lamb 3b 3 2 2 2 2 1 .294
Tomas lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .252
Blanco lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .301
Herrmann c 5 1 2 2 0 1 .203
Fuentes cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .133
Ray p 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Wilhelmsen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 14 8 4 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sardinas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .163
Szczur lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281
Maurer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solarte 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .205
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .259
Aybar ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208
Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cordoba ph-cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .279
Totals 31 1 4 1 5 8
Arizona 520 100 001—9 14 0
San Diego 000 000 001—1 4 0

a-grounded out for Valdez in the 6th. b-walked for Torres in the 8th. c-struck out for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Lamb (7), Herrmann (2), Ray (1). HR_Herrmann (4), off Perdomo. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (34), Lamb 2 (36), Tomas 2 (31), Herrmann 2 (10), Cordoba (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Owings, Drury, Fuentes 2, Ahmed); San Diego 5 (Myers 3, Sardinas 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 13; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Drury, Tomas, Cordoba. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Myers).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 3-3 7 2-3 2 0 0 3 6 110 3.91
Wilhelmsen 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 4.19
Hoover 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 3.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo, L, 0-1 3 11 8 8 1 2 78 5.79
Valdez 3 2 0 0 1 3 42 0.00
Torres 2 0 0 0 0 0 26 4.09
Maurer 1 1 1 1 2 2 24 6.88

Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilhelmsen 2-0, Valdez 2-0. HBP_Perdomo (Goldschmidt), Hoover (Aybar). WP_Perdomo, Wilhelmsen, Maurer.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_29,969 (42,302).

