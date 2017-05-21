Diamondbacks 9, Padres 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Owings ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Peralta rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.312
|Descalso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Lamb 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.294
|Tomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Blanco lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Herrmann c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Ray p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Wilhelmsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|8
|4
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sardinas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Szczur lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Maurer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solarte 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Aybar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cordoba ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|Arizona
|520
|100
|001—9
|14
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Valdez in the 6th. b-walked for Torres in the 8th. c-struck out for Wilhelmsen in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 9. 2B_Lamb (7), Herrmann (2), Ray (1). HR_Herrmann (4), off Perdomo. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (34), Lamb 2 (36), Tomas 2 (31), Herrmann 2 (10), Cordoba (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Owings, Drury, Fuentes 2, Ahmed); San Diego 5 (Myers 3, Sardinas 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 13; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Drury, Tomas, Cordoba. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_San Diego 1 (Aybar, Solarte, Myers).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 3-3
|7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|110
|3.91
|Wilhelmsen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4.19
|Hoover
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, L, 0-1
|3
|11
|8
|8
|1
|2
|78
|5.79
|Valdez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|0.00
|Torres
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|4.09
|Maurer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|24
|6.88
Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilhelmsen 2-0, Valdez 2-0. HBP_Perdomo (Goldschmidt), Hoover (Aybar). WP_Perdomo, Wilhelmsen, Maurer.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:56. A_29,969 (42,302).
