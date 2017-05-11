Diamondbacks’ Greinke has no-hitter through 7 innings

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Greinke, with a vicious slider doing most of the damage, has struck out 11. Only one batter has reached base for the Pirates on Thursday night. The Arizona Diamondbacks led 2-0.
Jordy Mercer walked to lead off the third and was thrown out by catcher Jeff Mathis trying to steal second.
Only one ball off a Pittsburgh bat reached the outfield through six innings. Andrew McCutcheon hit a sharp line drive to right in the first inning, where David Peralta made a diving grab, catching the ball just before it would have hit the ground.
There were two fly outs to the outfield in the seventh.
Greinke has never thrown a no-hitter. He had a one-hitter for Kansas City against Seattle on Aug. 30, 2009.