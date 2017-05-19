Sports Listen

Dibben wins stage, Bennett into Tour of California lead

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:15 pm < a min read
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — English cyclist Jon Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California on Friday, and New Zealand’s George Bennett roared past Rafal Majka to take the overall lead with one stage to go.

Dibben covered the 15-mile time trial course around Big Bear Lake in 28 minutes, 27 seconds, then sat back while the overall contenders took their shot at the race lead.

Stage 5 winner Andrew Talansky need to pull back 44 seconds on Majka, and he stopped the clock 16 seconds back of Dibben in third place. Bennett started four minutes later and roared over the course in a time of 28:45, sending him into the lead with Majka the only rider left on the course.

His disappointing time of 29:26 dropped him 35 seconds behind Bennett into second overall.

The final stage Saturday takes riders 77 miles through the San Gabriel Mountains into Pasadena.

