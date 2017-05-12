Djokovic and Nadal advance to Madrid semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal withstood a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-2 to reach the Madrid Open semifinals on Friday.

In a meeting between the players with the most match wins this year, Nadal saved all five break points he faced against the 10th-ranked Belgian, and converted on his chances in the second set to win his 13th straight match.

It was Nadal’s tour-leading 32nd victory.

Goffin, who has 27 victories, was trying to make it to his third final this season.

On the women’s side, defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final.