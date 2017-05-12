Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Djokovic and Nadal advance…

Djokovic and Nadal advance to Madrid semifinals

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:44 pm < a min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal withstood a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-2 to reach the Madrid Open semifinals on Friday.

In a meeting between the players with the most match wins this year, Nadal saved all five break points he faced against the 10th-ranked Belgian, and converted on his chances in the second set to win his 13th straight match.

It was Nadal’s tour-leading 32nd victory.

Goffin, who has 27 victories, was trying to make it to his third final this season.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

On the women’s side, defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Djokovic and Nadal advance…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.