Djokovic reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 10:49 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Djokovic was in control during his service games and broke Lopez once in each set to secure the victory under a closed roof on center court in the Spanish capital.

Djokovic saved the only break point he conceded to Lopez, who was playing in the tournament for a record 16th time.

The second-ranked Djokovic meets sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori next.

Nishikori defeated David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3 to deny the Spaniard his 700th career win.

On the women’s side, third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania reached the semifinals by beating Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. 6-1, 6-1.

