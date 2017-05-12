Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 11:46 pm < a min read
Share
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson cf 5 1 2 1 Blckmon cf 4 1 2 0
C.Sager ss 4 0 2 2 LMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1
Ju.Trnr 3b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Bllnger lf-1b 3 2 1 1 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 1 0 0
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 Desmond lf 4 0 1 0
C.Tylor 2b 3 1 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 4 0 2 1
Utley 1b 1 0 1 2 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0
Vn Slyk ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Rusin p 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 3 1 1 0 Tapia ph 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 3 1 1 0 Qualls p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 31 2 7 2
Los Angeles 050 000 010—6
Colorado 001 100 000—2

E_C.Seager (3). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (5), C.Seager (10), Grandal (8), Puig (4), C.Gonzalez (7). 3B_Utley (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Bellinger (7). CS_Pederson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,6-2 7 7 2 2 1 4
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Baez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Chatwood L,3-5 4 1-3 6 5 5 4 6
Rusin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1
Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 0

PB_Garneau.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

Advertisement

T_2:53. A_40,146 (50,398).

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 6, Rockies 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.