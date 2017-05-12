Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Blckmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ju.Trnr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger lf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Utley 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vn Slyk ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Qualls p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|050
|000
|010—6
|Colorado
|001
|100
|000—2
E_C.Seager (3). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (5), C.Seager (10), Grandal (8), Puig (4), C.Gonzalez (7). 3B_Utley (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Bellinger (7). CS_Pederson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,6-2
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Chatwood L,3-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|Rusin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Qualls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PB_Garneau.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_40,146 (50,398).
