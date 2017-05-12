Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 11:46 pm < a min read
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Seager ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .292
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .352
Bellinger lf-1b 3 2 1 1 1 2 .323
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Taylor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .315
Utley 1b 1 0 1 2 1 0 .197
a-Van Slyke ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Puig rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244
Kershaw p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Hernandez lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 33 6 9 6 4 9
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .296
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .331
Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .208
Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Rusin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 7
Los Angeles 050 000 010—6 9 1
Colorado 001 100 000—2 7 0

a-flied out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for McGee in the 8th.

E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (5), Seager (10), Grandal (8), Puig (4), Gonzalez (7). 3B_Utley (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Bellinger (7), off McGee. RBIs_Pederson (10), Seager 2 (19), Bellinger (18), Utley 2 (6), LeMahieu (11), Gonzalez (11). CS_Pederson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal, Van Slyke); Colorado 3 (Garneau 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Pederson, Arenado 2.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Taylor, Utley), (Taylor, Seager, Utley); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 6-2 7 7 2 2 1 4 85 2.43
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.74
Baez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.32
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.32
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chatwood, L, 3-5 4 1-3 6 5 5 4 6 85 5.25
Rusin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 2.61
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.70
Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Rusin 1-0. PB_Garneau (4).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_40,146 (50,398).

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 6, Rockies 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.