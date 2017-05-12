Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Seager ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .292 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .352 Bellinger lf-1b 3 2 1 1 1 2 .323 Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Taylor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .315 Utley 1b 1 0 1 2 1 0 .197 a-Van Slyke ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Puig rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Kershaw p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Hernandez lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 33 6 9 6 4 9

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .296 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Reynolds 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .331 Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .208 Valaika ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Rusin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 7 2 2 7

Los Angeles 050 000 010—6 9 1 Colorado 001 100 000—2 7 0

a-flied out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for McGee in the 8th.

E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (5), Seager (10), Grandal (8), Puig (4), Gonzalez (7). 3B_Utley (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Bellinger (7), off McGee. RBIs_Pederson (10), Seager 2 (19), Bellinger (18), Utley 2 (6), LeMahieu (11), Gonzalez (11). CS_Pederson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal, Van Slyke); Colorado 3 (Garneau 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Pederson, Arenado 2.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Taylor, Utley), (Taylor, Seager, Utley); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 6-2 7 7 2 2 1 4 85 2.43 Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.74 Baez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.32 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.32 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood, L, 3-5 4 1-3 6 5 5 4 6 85 5.25 Rusin 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 32 2.61 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.70 Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Rusin 1-0. PB_Garneau (4).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_40,146 (50,398).