Dodgers 6, Rockies 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.352
|Bellinger lf-1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.323
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Utley 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.197
|a-Van Slyke ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Kershaw p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hernandez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Valaika ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Rusin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Qualls p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|050
|000
|010—6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Utley in the 6th. b-walked for McGee in the 8th.
E_Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 4. 2B_Pederson (5), Seager (10), Grandal (8), Puig (4), Gonzalez (7). 3B_Utley (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Bellinger (7), off McGee. RBIs_Pederson (10), Seager 2 (19), Bellinger (18), Utley 2 (6), LeMahieu (11), Gonzalez (11). CS_Pederson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Grandal, Van Slyke); Colorado 3 (Garneau 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Pederson, Arenado 2.
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Taylor, Utley), (Taylor, Seager, Utley); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Valaika, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 6-2
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|2.43
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.74
|Baez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.32
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.32
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood, L, 3-5
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|85
|5.25
|Rusin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|2.61
|McGee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
|Qualls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-0, Rusin 1-0. PB_Garneau (4).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_40,146 (50,398).