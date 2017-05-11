Sports Listen

Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda on DL with sore hamstring

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his left hamstring.

The move frees up space to reinstate lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies. Ryu was sidelined with a bruised left hip.

Maeda threw 8 1/3 innings and allowed two runs Wednesday in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Maeda experienced an issue with his hamstring a few weeks ago. The team nearly put him on the DL then, but “he assured us that he could continue to make starts, which he did, and pitch well,” Roberts said.

The pitcher from Japan is 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA.

