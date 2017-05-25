Sports Listen

Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill says he has healed from knee injury

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 5:07 pm < a min read
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Back from a season-ending knee injury, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he has healed and feels “totally normal.” And that is allowing him to take part in offseason workouts without restrictions.

Tannehill missed last season’s final four games, including a playoff loss at Pittsburgh, after spraining the ACL and MCL in his left knee. After surgery was ruled out, Tannehill rehabilitated the partially torn ligaments and underwent stem cell treatments.

Speaking publicly Thursday for the first time since the season ended, Tannehill says he has no remaining hurdles in his recovery.

Tannehill took part in the Dolphins’ first organized team activities of the offseason this week. Teammates and coach Adam Gase said Tannehill didn’t seem to favor the knee this week.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

