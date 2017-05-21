Sports Listen

Dolson helps Sky pull away late, beat Dream 75-71

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:54 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Stefanie Dolson tied her career high with 23 points, on 10-of 13 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 75-71 on Sunday.

Cappie Pondexter added 20 points with 11 assists — her first double-double since July 6, 2014 — and Jessica Breland had a season-high 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Chicago (1-2), which trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half.

Dolson’s bank shot put the Sky up four with three minutes to go and Atlanta’s Layshia Clarendon answered with a layup before Pondexter hit two free throws to make it 71-65 with 2:22 left. After the Dream missed a 3-pointer on the other end Pondexter hit Breland for a fast-break layup and Chicago hit 4 of 6 foul shots from there to hold on.

Clarendon and Tiffany Hayes scored 17 points apiece for Atlanta (2-1). Hayes was helped to the locker room after backing into the stanchion in the closing seconds.

The teams split back-to-back games, each winning on its opponent’s home floor.

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-preseason-poll

