Dos Santos scores twice, Galaxy beat Earthquakes 4-2 win

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:42 am < a min read
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Giovani dos Santos scored twice to push his goals streak to four games and the Los Angeles Galaxy won their third straight, beating the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 35th minute and had the only second-half goal in the 64th. He has six goals in the four-game streak.

Chris Wondolowski scored off Danny Hoesen’s cross to the back post to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. Joao Perdo answered for the Galaxy (5-5-2), and dos Santos scored on the penalty after a foul on Kofi Sarkodie. Hoesen scored his first goal with the Earthquakes to tie it before Los Angeles took the lead when Diallo’s cross went off Victor Bernardez’s head for an own goal.

The Galaxy won their fourth road game this season, while the Earthquakes (5-5-4) lost for the first time in seven home matches.

