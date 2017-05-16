Sports Listen

‘Dr Phil’ to air 2nd interview with Hernandez’s fiancee

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:21 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez is expected to publicly respond to rumors about his sexuality.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is scheduled to air Tuesday on the “Dr. Phil” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw on Monday that she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself on April 19, as authorities have said. She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

Hernandez’s death came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

Monday’s interview ended with Dr. Phil asking Jenkins-Hernandez about rumors that Hernandez might have been gay.

