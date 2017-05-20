Sports Listen

Ducks captain Getzlaf fined for apparent homophobic slur

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has been fined for apparently using a homophobic slur during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

The NHL announced the fine Saturday, shortly before Game 5 against the Nashville Predators.

Getzlaf was captured by television cameras appearing to shout the inappropriate remark in frustration with an official after returning to Anaheim’s bench during overtime.

One year ago, Chicago forward Andrew Shaw was suspended for one game and fined $5,000 for directing a homophobic slur toward an official during a playoff game.

Getzlaf avoided a suspension, but his fine is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA.

The veteran center is the Ducks’ leading scorer with 18 points in 15 playoff games.

Getzlaf will publicly address the fine after Game 5, the Ducks say.

