Ducks even Western finals at 2, beating Predators 3-2 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Corey Perry’s shot deflected in off Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban’s stick 10:25 into overtime, and the Ducks snapped the Predators’ 10-game home playoff winning streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night that evened the Western Conference finals at 2-2.

John Gibson made 32 saves for Anaheim, which was the last team to beat the Predators in Nashville in the playoffs last spring in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Rickard Rakell and Nick Ritchie staked the Ducks to a 2-0 lead. But Subban scored with 6:27 left, and Filip Forsberg tied it with 34.5 seconds remaining in regulation with his fourth goal in four games.

The Predators had matched the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings with their 10-game winning streak but missed matching Colorado’s 11-0 playoff run in 1996-97.

Perry ended the second overtime in this series with a goal originally credited to Thompson.

Game 5 is Saturday night in Anaheim.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

