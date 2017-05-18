Ducks-Predators Sum

|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|1—3
|Nashville
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 7 (Fowler), 11:30.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 4 (Vatanen, Thompson), 10:22.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Subban 2 (Wilson, Arvidsson), 13:33. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 7 (Neal, Arvidsson), 19:24.
Overtime_5, Anaheim, Thompson
(Perry), 10:25.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-12-5-5_36. Nashville 2-18-11-3_34.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 9-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4 (36-33).
A_17,423 (17,423) T_3:12.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.
