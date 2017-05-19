Ducks-Predators Sums

|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|1—3
|Nashville
|0
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 7 (Fowler), 11:30. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (cross checking), 13:54; Getzlaf, ANA, (cross checking), 17:57.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 4 (Vatanen, Thompson), 10:22. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Subban 2 (Arvidsson, Wilson), 13:33. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 7 (Arvidsson, Neal), 19:25. Penalties_Subban, NSH, (elbowing), 6:20; Perry, ANA, (slashing), 8:02; Kase, ANA, (tripping), 11:25; Bieksa, ANA, (high sticking), 14:53; Manson, ANA, (slashing), 15:22.
Overtime_5, Anaheim, Perry 4, 10:25. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-12-5-6_37. Nashville 2-18-11-3_34.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 9-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4 (37-34).
A_17,423 (17,113). T_3:12.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.
