Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Predators Sums

Ducks-Predators Sums

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 12:24 am < a min read
Share
Anaheim 1 1 0 1—3
Nashville 0 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 7 (Fowler), 11:30. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (cross checking), 13:54; Getzlaf, ANA, (cross checking), 17:57.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Ritchie 4 (Vatanen, Thompson), 10:22. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Subban 2 (Arvidsson, Wilson), 13:33. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 7 (Arvidsson, Neal), 19:25. Penalties_Subban, NSH, (elbowing), 6:20; Perry, ANA, (slashing), 8:02; Kase, ANA, (tripping), 11:25; Bieksa, ANA, (high sticking), 14:53; Manson, ANA, (slashing), 15:22.

Overtime_5, Anaheim, Perry 4, 10:25. Penalties_None.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 14-12-5-6_37. Nashville 2-18-11-3_34.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 9-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Rinne 10-4 (37-34).

A_17,423 (17,113). T_3:12.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ducks-Predators Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.