Duffy wins Yokohama in return to ITU World Triathlon Series

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Flora Duffy of Bermuda won Saturday’s ITU World Triathlon Series race, finishing almost two minutes ahead of series leader Katie Zaferes of the United States.

Duffy, the 2016 world champion, clocked 1 hour, 56 minutes, 18 seconds in rainy conditions to win her first event of the season after missing the first two races in Abu Dhabi and Australia due to injury.

Zaferes was second in 1:58:09 while Kirsten Kasper, also of the United States, was third in 1:58:17.

“I didn’t know what I would have in the tank for today,” Duffy said. “I was pretty nervous coming into the race today, I felt like a WTS first-timer, but I had to keep reminding myself that I am the world champ and I need to ride with confidence.”

Yuka Sato of Japan placed 13th for the best finish for the host nation while Andrea Hewitt of the New Zealand, who won the previous race in Australia, was 23rd.

Mario Mola of Spain won the men’s event for his second of the season.

Mola, also a winner in Australia, ended in 1:48:15 to edge compatriot Fernando Alarza, who was second in 1:48.23. Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt was third in 1:48.26.

The series continues on June 10 in Leeds, England, the fourth of nine World Triathlon Series races this year.