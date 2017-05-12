Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Duke's Jackson to sign…

Duke’s Jackson to sign with agent, remain in NBA draft

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 12:52 pm < a min read
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Frank Jackson will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Jackson’s decision Friday, saying his “combination of athleticism and fearlessness makes him a special player.”

He’s the fourth Duke underclassman from this year’s team to turn pro, joining classmates Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles and sophomore Luke Kennard. Unlike the others, Jackson initially kept open the option of returning to school by not immediately hiring an agent at the early entry deadline.

He averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists while starting 16 of 36 games for the Blue Devils.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

His departure leaves Grayson Allen as the only returning Duke player who averaged more than 8 minutes. Seven of the team’s top eight scorers from this season have either turned pro early, graduated or transferred.

___

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Duke's Jackson to sign…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb space telescope arrives in Houston for testing

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.