Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dumoulin wins 14th Giro…

Dumoulin wins 14th Giro stage to extend overall lead

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:18 am < a min read
Share

OROPA, Italy (AP) — Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin put in a perfect performance on the tough climb up to Oropa to win the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia and extend his overall lead on Saturday.

Dumoulin edged out Ilnur Zakarin at the end of the 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Castellania, with Mikel Landa third.

Specialist climber Nairo Quintana had been favorite for the stage and it appeared as if the Colombian would claim victory when he attacked with four kilometers remaining and opened up a small gap with Zakarin. But Dumoulin responded and chased him down.

Dumoulin, the Team Sunweb rider, is 2 minutes, 47 seconds ahead of 2014 winner Quintana. Thibaut Pinot moved into third.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The 100th Giro ends in Milan on May 28.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dumoulin wins 14th Giro…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.