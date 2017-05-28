Sports Listen

Duvall, Kivlehan each hit 2 homers, Reds beat Phils 8-4

By ROB MAADDI May 28, 2017 4:37 pm 2 min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run homers , Patrick Kivlehan had two solo shots and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Sunday.

Scott Schebler also connected for the Reds and Scott Feldman (4-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Reds took two of three to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2006.

Andrew Knapp hit a three-run homer for the struggling Phillies, who have lost nine consecutive series. They’re 6-22 in that span.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-3) was roughed up again. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, in five innings.

Duvall hit a two-run shot to deep left-center in the third to tie it at 4. After Kivlehan’s homer in the fourth gave the Reds a 5-4 lead, Duvall drove another one out to left-center to make it 7-4.

Knapp’s drive to straightaway center gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the second and Eflin added an RBI single.

Duvall had an RBI single in the first and Schebler hit one out in the second.

STATS

Reds 2B Jose Peraza extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. … Schebler leads the Reds with 15 homers, Duvall has 13, Joey Votto has 12 and Eugenio Suarez has 10. … Philadelphia’s bullpen had a scoreless streak of 22 2/3 innings before Kivlehan went deep in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Stuart Turner (hamstring) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday night. … LHP Tony Cingrani (oblique) is slated to make a rehab appearance at Single-A Dayton on Monday.

Phillies: INF-OF Howie Kendrick has played four rehab games and is close to returning from an oblique injury that has sidelined him since April 16.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound at Toronto against RHP Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.30 ERA) in the opener of a three-game set.

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-2, 4.28 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Miami. RHP Edinson Volquez (0-7, 4.82 ERA) goes for the Marlins.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

