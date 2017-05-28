Sports Listen

Dynamo-FC Dallas, Sums

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 10:30 pm < a min read
Houston 0 0—0
Dallas 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Clark, Houston, 17th; Cabezas, Houston, 83rd; Deric, Houston, 93rd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo.

___

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo (Jalil Anibaba, 78th), DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado; Alex, Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark; Alberth Elis (Vicente Sanchez, 64th), Mauro Manotas (Andrew Wenger, 76th), Erick Torres.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann (Atiba Harris, 24th); Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Mauro Diaz, 81st); Cristian Colman (Tesho Akindele, 74th), Maximiliano Urruti.

