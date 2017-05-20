Sports Listen

Earthquakes-FC Dallas, Sums

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017
San Jose 0 1—1
Dallas 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, San Jose, Hyka, 4 (Urena), 81st minute.

Goalies_San Jose, David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Gruezo, Dallas, 70th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

San Jose_David Bingham; Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren, Jahmir Hyka (Kofi Sarkodie, 84th), Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson (Marcos Urena, 57th); Cordell Cato (Anibal Godoy, 90th), Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann; Kellyn Acosta (Ryan Hollingshead, 88th), Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Tesho Akindele, 46th), Javier Morales (Cristian Colman, 60th); Maximiliano Urruti.

