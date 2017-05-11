Sports Listen

Escobar’s homer, 4 RBIs lead Twins past White Sox

By MATT CARLSON May 11, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer then added a fourth RBI with a double as the Minnesota Twins outlasted the struggling Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Thursday night.

Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano crushed solo shots and Joe Mauer singled in a run for Minnesota, which hung on to deal the White Sox a season-high fifth straight loss after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

Melky Cabrera launched a three-run homer off Twins starter Phil Hughes in the fifth. Chicago’s Matt Davidson drove in two runs, on a solo homer and a groundout.

Ryan Pressley (1-2), the third of five Twins relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the final five outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He struck out Omar Narvaez and Leury Garcia in the eighth with the tying run on third and go-ahead run on second.

Chicago starter Derek Holland (3-3) permitted seven runs, but just three earned, and six hits in five innings in taking the loss. Four White Sox relievers followed with four hitless innings.

