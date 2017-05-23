Sports Listen

Europa League final has lost its ‘glow,’ says Ajax coach

By STEVE DOUGLAS May 23, 2017 1:40 pm < a min read
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ajax coach Peter Bosz says the Europa League final against Manchester United “doesn’t have this glow that it should have” because of the deadly bomb attack at a concert in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.

Bosz says of Wednesday’s game in Stockholm: “Tomorrow evening should be a feast. But because of the events in Manchester, we are all affected.”

The attack took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in central Manchester.

Bosz said the wives and children of some Ajax players attended one of the pop star’s concerts in Amsterdam about two weeks ago.

United manager Jose Mourinho’s pre-match news conference was canceled at the request of the English club.

There will be a minute’s silence before the final in honor of the victims.

