Ex-baseball star Doug DeCinces guilty of insider trading

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 4:49 pm < a min read
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — One-time baseball star Doug DeCinces has been convicted of federal insider trading in California.

The ex-Angels and Orioles third baseman was found guilty of 13 counts Friday in Santa Ana. He’s free until sentencing but could face decades in prison.

Prosecutors say DeCinces received advance warning of a merger from the CEO of a medical device company.

Authorities say DeCinces bought stock and made over a million dollars when the price soared after the 2009 buyout. They claimed he tipped family members and friends who also benefited.

One friend, David Parker, was convicted Friday of three counts.

A mistrial was declared for the company CEO, James Mazzo, after the jury deadlocked.

DeCinces had 1,505 hits with 237 home runs in a 15-year major league career that ended in 1987.

The Associated Press

