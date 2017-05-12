Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-champ Holyfield to promote…

Ex-champ Holyfield to promote boxing card at Freedom Hall

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 4:56 pm < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will promote an 11-fight card at Freedom Hall with a championship main event in the venue’s first professional bout since Danny Williams upset ex-champ Mike Tyson in July 2004.

Matchups will be determined for the June 24 televised event featuring eight professional and three amateur bouts with local boxers. The card is part of the city’s “I Am Ali” festival honoring late heavyweight great and Louisville native Muhammad Ali, who died last June. A tribute to “The Greatest” hosted by Holyfield is planned for the inaugural event of the “Real Deal” boxing series created by the four-time champion’s sports promotion company.

Holyfield called Ali an inspiration in a release Friday and added, “this event allows me to pay tribute to his legacy.”

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-champ Holyfield to promote…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.