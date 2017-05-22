Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies…

Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies after bicycle crash

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 12:07 pm < a min read
Share

CESENA, Italy (AP) — American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden died, the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced on Monday, five days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle. Hayden was 35.

Last week, the hospital announced that Hayden had severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

“The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day,” the hospital statement said.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast on Wednesday.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, finishing narrowly ahead of Italian great Valentino Rossi.

Hayden was 13th in this season’s Superbike standings, riding for the Red Bull Honda team.

Several family members had flown in from the United States, including Hayden’s mother and brother.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-MotoGP champion Hayden dies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.