Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-tennis great avoids Qantas…

Ex-tennis great avoids Qantas over same-sex marriage edict

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 1:19 am 1 min read
Share

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Former tennis great and now Christian pastor Margaret Court says she will stop using Qantas “where possible” in protest over the Australian airline’s promotion of same-sex marriage.

“I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Perth resident Court said in the letter published in The West Australian newspaper.

“I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible. Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines were possible for my extensive travelling.”

Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam singles titles are a record for the Open era, which began in 1968 — she broke a tie with Steffi Graf at this year’s Australian Open. Only one player has won more: Court, who claimed part of her 24 during the amateur era.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

Australia’s other major domestic airline Virgin and its founder Richard Branson also support gay marriage.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce recently had a pie thrown in his face in front of hundreds of people at a business breakfast in Perth by a man who said he was protesting the fact that Joyce and 20 chief executives of major companies had signed a joint letter in support of marriage equality.

The man was charged by police with assault and banned by Qantas.

Court, a 74-year-old senior pastor at Perth’s Victory Life Church and critic of homosexuality and same-sex marriage for decades, said in the letter she had proudly promoted Qantas during her days “of never losing a tennis match while playing for my country.”

“I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time,” she wrote Thursday. “But it won’t be in the Qantas lounge.”

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-tennis great avoids Qantas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldier and dog demonstrate takedown training

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9077 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.5678 0.0131 3.69%
L 2030 28.5400 0.0210 5.24%
L 2040 30.7565 0.0260 6.00%
L 2050 17.6492 0.0165 6.69%
G Fund 15.3288 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8271 0.0183 1.75%
C Fund 33.4263 0.0839 7.16%
S Fund 43.2078 0.1105 5.78%
I Fund 28.0650 -0.0678 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.