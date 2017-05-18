Fairfield AD Gene Doris resigns after 23 years at school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Gene Doris, the athletic director at Fairfield for 23 years, has resigned from the position.

The school issued a statement Thursday saying Doris would remain as special adviser to the new athletic director until the end of the calendar year.

The Stags have won 45 conference championships, 58 regular season conference championships and 35 NCAA postseason berths during his tenure.

Fairfield’s student-athletes have set the standard for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference as leaders in graduation rate and NCAA Academic Progress Rate.

Before his arrival at Fairfield in 1994, Doris was the athletics director at Marist College for five years. He was an assistant basketball coach to Digger Phelps at Fordham, his alma mater.