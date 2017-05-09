Sports Listen

Falcons sign 2 draft picks, OG Harlow and S Kazee

By The Associated Press May 9, 2017 4:02 pm < a min read
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed two of this year’s draft picks, offensive guard Sean Harlow and safety Damontae Kazee.

Harlow was a fourth-round pick from Oregon State. Kazee was a fifth-round pick from San Diego State.

Harlow will have a chance to compete for the starting job at right guard left vacant by the retirement of Chris Chester. Harlow started 37 games at tackle in college.

Kazee holds San Diego State’s career record with 17 interceptions, including six or more in three straight seasons. He started the final 41 games of his career at cornerback and is expected to play safety or nickel corner in Atlanta.

Terms of the deals were not immediately available.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

