Farah, Bowie and Baker win at Prefontaine Classic

By ANNE M. PETERSON May 27, 2017 6:35 pm < a min read
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Mo Farah pounded his chest after crossing the finish line on a U.S. track for perhaps the final time.

Farah won the 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Saturday in 13 minutes, 0.70 seconds.

The British distance specialist, who won Olympic gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Rio Games last year, plans to retire from track races after the World Championships in London this August. He’s said that after that he’ll likely focus on the marathon.

American Ronnie Baker bested both countryman Justin Gatlin and Canadian Andre De Grasse to win the men’s 100, while Tori Bowie prevailed over a strong field that included Allyson Felix and Jamaican Elaine Thompson to win the 200 on a brilliantly sunny but breezy day.

