Ferrara-based Spal promoted back to Serie A after 49 years

ROME (AP) — Ferrara-based club Spal has been promoted back into Serie A after a 49-year absence.

Serie B leader Spal secured the celebration despite losing at Terni 2-1 on Saturday, because third-place Frosinone also lost at Benevento.

With one round remaining, Spal holds a two-point lead over Hellas Verona and is four points ahead of Frosinone.

Verona wasted a chance to secure promotion, drawing with Carpi 1-1.

The top two finishers are promoted directly while the third-place finisher can be promoted directly if it holds a 10-point lead over the fourth-placed club. Otherwise there is a playoff to determine the third promoted squad.

Frosinone is eight points ahead of fourth-place Citadella entering the final round.

Spal, which stands for Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor, last competed in the top division in 1968.