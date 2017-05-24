Sports Listen

Fever overcomes 14-point deficit to beat Sparks 93-90

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marissa Coleman made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Candice Dupree added 18 points and the Indiana Fever overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-90 on Wednesday night.

Coleman hit an open 3-pointer from the wing to extend Indiana’s lead to 89-85, but Candace Parker answered with a 3 at the other end. After consecutive empty possessions, Coleman sank another 3 and Parker made a quick layup to cut it to 92-90.

Erlana Larkins was fouled for Indiana and made 1 of 2 free throws and Los Angeles called a timeout with 5.4 seconds left. The Sparks passed it around the perimeter, and Parker’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Erica Wheeler added 14 points for Indiana (2-2), ranked ninth in the AP power poll.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for top-ranked Los Angeles (2-1), and Parker had 19.

Indiana opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to get back in it, and Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws with 36.7 seconds left in the quarter to give the Fever their first lead at 66-65. Dupree added a long jumper just before the buzzer for a three-point lead as the Fever outscored the Sparks 27-10 in the quarter.

